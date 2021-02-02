Lawmaker proposing major changes to Lake County judicial selection process

"It is a very partisan and very prejudiced selection process," Aylesworth said. "This is something that needs to be updated."

At the same time, Aylesworth acknowledged allowing the governor to select three of the five voting members on the commission will all but ensure the judicial candidates recommended to the governor only will be of the same political party as the governor — increasing the partisanship of the selection process.

Munster attorney Angela Jones, president of the Lake County Bar Association, strongly objected to Aylesworth's proposal.

She pointed out the eight most recently appointed judges in Lake County have been equally divided between Republicans and Democrats.

Jones said that's how the process is supposed to work, by finding the most qualified individuals regardless of partisanship, and local attorneys have unique knowledge in that regard which must not be ignored.

"We have a knowledgeable and diverse bench because of the makeup of the Judicial Nominating Commission," Jones said. "Our current system works."

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter agreed the county's judicial selection process needs no changes.