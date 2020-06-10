Governor authorizes Indiana to advance to next-to-last stage of reopening

The governor said he was moving Indiana to stage 4 — a few days ahead of schedule — because coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are continuing to trend lower, hospitals have the capacity to treat new cases, there's sufficient testing capacity to identify new cases, and contact tracers are at work alerting Hoosiers to possible COVID-19 exposure.

"It's just the facts, it's the numbers, it's the data that's guiding us," Holcomb said. "We can't act like this virus isn't continuing to spread across the state of Indiana, but we have the intensity at a managed level."

Holcomb credited the speed of the state's reopening to the initial and continuing vigilance by Hoosiers in following COVID-19 prevention guidelines, and abiding by the business limitations of the state's five-stage reopening plan.

"We made the right decision early on to hit pause, and that's when I said, 'Thank you Hoosiers for your patience and your vigilance.' I mean, we hit this hard at the outset and we are in a better position today because of that," Holcomb said.

"I am absolutely convinced because of the way Hoosiers responded, we are able to move up a couple days."