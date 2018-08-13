INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has posthumously awarded one of the state's highest honors to a pillar of Northwest Indiana's Romanian and athletic communities.
George Stroia, an East Chicago native who lived in Crown Point prior to his Feb. 23, 2017 death, was named a Sagamore of the Wabash by the Republican chief executive, on the recommendation of state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point.
The certificate presented July 26 to Stroia's family recognizes "his humanity in living, his loyalty in friendship, his wisdom in council and his inspiration in leadership."
Stroia was well-known among Region Romanians as the past president and administrator of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in East Chicago.
He also supervised health and physical education in the Gary Community School Corp. before taking on similar tasks at Chicago State University, Chicago's St. Xavier College and Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting, according to the governor's office.
Stroia was a 1950 graduate of Gary's Froebel High School where he lettered in football and basketball.
He later served in the U.S. Army and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in physical education and education administration from Indiana University, and a doctorate in leisure and athletic management from Oklahoma State University.
Before his death, Stroia was honored by the Gary Old Timers Athletic Association for his extensive service to the community, including stints on the Merrillville park board and the board of directors for the Northwest Indiana Boys and Girls Club.