2023 Indiana General Assembly

Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers

  Updated
Indiana State of the State

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address Jan. 11, 2022, to a joint session of the Legislature at the Statehouse. His seventh annual address is scheduled for 6 p.m. Region time Tuesday.

 Darron Cummings, file, Associated Press

The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

The Republican chief executive is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. Region time. He plans to outline his priorities for the four-month legislative session, as well as his year-long goals for the state.

The speech will be broadcast by Lakeshore Public Television and Lakeshore Public Radio. It also can be livestreamed at youtube.com/govholcomb/live.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, is due to present her 2023 State of the Judiciary address in the House chamber to state lawmakers, Holcomb and judges from across the state.

Her speech, set for 1 p.m. Region time, will focus on the work of the state court system to help make Indiana attractive for economic development and how the courts serve as a crucial protector of public safety.

It can be viewed either live or later at courts.in.gov.

Loretta Rush

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush

 Provided
