Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers

The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana's executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week.

On Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2022 "State of the State" speech to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

The Republican chief executive is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. Region time. He plans to outline his priorities for the 10-week legislative session, as well as his year-long goals for the state as a whole.

The speech will be broadcast by Lakeshore Public Television and Lakeshore Public Radio. It also can be livestreamed online at: in.gov/gov/live.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Loretta Rush is due to present her 2022 "State of the Judiciary" address in the House chamber to state lawmakers, Holcomb, and judges from across the state.

Her speech, set for 1:30 p.m. Region time, will focus on the work of the state court system to increase public trust, strengthen Hoosier families, improve public safety and modernize the judiciary.