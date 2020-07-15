Governor delays reopening of Indiana economy due to growing COVID-19 case counts

"We need Hoosiers to remember that things are going to look different in our schools, at church and throughout our daily lives for the foreseeable future," said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.

"We all have a responsibility to do our part in keeping our loved ones, our neighbors and our friends safe — and we cannot relax our guard."

At the same time, Holcomb said he's not planning to follow the lead of Republican and Democratic governors in other states by requiring all Indiana residents and visitors to wear a mask, or another face covering, in public places to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, except under exceptional circumstances.

"If those numbers kind of go from a green to yellow to a red alert, and there is a neon sign going off, then we'll reserve the possibility to come in and mandate — if it makes sense," Holcomb said.

Despite seeing no current need for a statewide mask mandate, the governor said he nevertheless supports local government officials who choose to issue orders directing people to wear masks based on the specific COVID-19 circumstances in their county or municipality.