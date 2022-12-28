 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Governor designates former Michigan City state senator as a Sagamore of the Wabash

Governor designates former Michigan City state senator as a Sagamore of the Wabash

State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, left, acting on behalf of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, presents a certificate to former state Sen. Dennis Neary, D-Michigan City, designating Neary as a Sagamore of the Wabash for his contributions to the state of Indiana.

 Provided

A Northwest Indiana Republican state representative recently presented a top state honor to the former leader of Democratic lawmakers in the Indiana Senate.

State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, acting on behalf of Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, awarded former state Sen. Dennis Neary, D-Michigan City, a certificate designating Neary a Sagamore of the Wabash.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb wishes Hoosiers a Merry Christmas on Dec. 25, 2022.

The Sagamore is a high state honor initially established in the late 1940s by Gov. Ralph Gates. It's granted by the governor to distinguished Hoosiers who have made significant contributions to the state of Indiana.

Aylesworth said Neary was instrumental during his Statehouse tenure in forming the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which helped subsidize commuter rail service and keep the South Shore Line open across the Region.

"Dennis dedicated a large part of his life to serving the state and he provided a cherished voice to the constituents in all of the communities he represented," Aylesworth said.

"I'm happy to call him a friend and have enjoyed getting to know him through the years. It's truly a great honor to have the opportunity to present him with Indiana's top award," he added.

Neary first was elected to the Senate in 1976, representing the Michigan City area. He was chosen by his colleagues as Senate Democratic leader in 1988 and retired from the Legislature in 1992.

The LaPorte native also worked as a teacher for 24 years at Long Beach Elementary School. He later served 15 years as director of legislative affairs for the Indiana Health Care Association.

"It's a real honor to be selected for this prestigious award because many people seek it, but very few are able to get it," Neary said. "It feels good to get recognized for working hard because in my opinion that's what legislators should be doing for their communities."

