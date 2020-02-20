Governor directs state agencies to focus on lakeshore erosion; does not declare disaster

"I just want people to be able to protect their property that we legally let them put there. That's really all I want to do. I don't want to change anything else," Pressel said.

The House Local Government Committee is expected to consider approving Pressel's proposal at its Feb. 27 meeting.

But Robert LeMay, president of the Long Beach town council, said Long Beach already promptly has issued emergency seawall work permits to the nine lakefront homeowners who requested them due to rising water levels and winter storm damage.

"This amendment appears to be a solution in search of a problem," LeMay said. "We don't have a problem getting these permits approved in a short period of time."

He suggested Pressel's amendment is intended to help a single lakefront homeowner, Anna Voortman, bypass local regulations because her seawall installation was shut down years ago after she failed to secure all the necessary permits for the work.

"No permits have been denied for anybody who needs emergency repairs," LeMay said.