Governor eliminates most state protections for Indiana wetlands

"In addition, thanks to our new budget, the state of Indiana will continue to lead by example in conservation efforts during my tenure. Indiana will have significant funding to more heavily invest in land acquisition and conservation efforts. We will get to work right away."

The governor apparently was unpersuaded by a letter sent to him last week by every Democratic state representative and state senator pleading with him to veto the proposal, along with similar messages from dozens of Indiana environmental organizations.

"These changes jeopardize wetlands' beneficial properties of water storage (flood control), water supply management (drinking water), wildlife habitats, and water quality functions because they will no longer be protected under state law," the Democrats said.

"Enacting this bill will have long term consequences and we need more in-depth study than what was accomplished in limited committee times during a legislative session in a pandemic. We owe it to the people of Indiana to give this issue the comprehensive consideration it deserves."