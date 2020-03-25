Governor expects Indiana's economy to rebound quickly after coronavirus

"This year alone we're already — in spite of the last two weeks — outpacing the last three years. We have 8,327 job commitments this year, and already $1.2 billion in capital expenses," Schellinger said.

"So while the immediate concern is the health of our workers, and the health of our citizens, that's good for us as down the road we get into a recovery. We know that businesses have committed, and they will continue to come and grow in our state."

The governor declined to predict at a Statehouse news conference Wednesday exactly how much Indiana's revenue will drop in the months ahead, or say what specifically he might need to do to maintain Indiana's constitutionally mandated balanced budget.

Approximately 50% of the state's $17.1 billion in annual spending is used for kindergarten through 12th grade education, with another 12% going to colleges and universities. Everything else the state does is contained in the remaining 38% of the budget.

Holcomb said he takes solace in the fact Indiana has a budget reserve of more than $2 billion that it can draw on to cover the anticipated revenue shortfalls to come.

"Yeah, we're digging a hole right now. The whole world is," Holcomb said. "Fortunately we have it, and that's better than not."