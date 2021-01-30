Governor extends Indiana public health emergency until March 1

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Thursday extending Indiana's public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least March 1.

It's the 11th extension of the coronavirus emergency initially declared by the Republican chief executive March 6, 2020 — the day the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Hoosier State.

WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb COVID-19 press conference for Jan. 27, 2021

An Indiana law enacted in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks confers vast authority on the governor when he determines the state has been struck by one or more of 30 potential disasters, including a "public health emergency."

In particular, the governor is authorized during a disaster to "employ any measure and give any direction" in accordance with the recommendations of the State Department of Health or local boards of health, both of which have a statutory obligation to "do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease."

Holcomb said the public health emergency extension is warranted because "we are not out of the woods" with COVID-19.

