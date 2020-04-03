Governor extends Indiana's stay-at-home order to April 20

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing all Hoosiers to continue remaining in their homes at all times for two more weeks — except for "essential" needs — to minimize the spread of coronavirus during what he expects will be the peak period for Hoosier hospitalizations and deaths.

The Republican chief executive announced Friday he will sign an executive order Monday extending his stay-at-home directive until at least 10:59 p.m. Region time April 20.

Holcomb also has renewed for an additional 30 days his COVID-19 disaster declaration that was due to expire Sunday, giving him until May 5 the emergency powers he's used, for example, to shut down table service at Indiana restaurants and close local bars.

"We're living in virus economics right now," Holcomb said. "We have to make sure that we have the ability to treat those who need care. We have to make sure that we're doing everything we can to flatten that curve and to slow the spread to the best of our ability."

"That requires behavioral change," he added. "That requires us to be responsible and not send kids into a classroom, not send our workforce into nonessential jobs so that they become spreaders — so that we exacerbate this. That's like pouring fuel onto a fire."