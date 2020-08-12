Governor floats plan for schools turning to virtual education to receive 100% of state funding

In the meantime, the Republican-controlled General Assembly is due to convene in early January and could retroactively adjust or eliminate the 85% cap to accommodate traditional public schools using virtual education to mitigate the dangers of the coronavirus.

"This solution will put to rest lingering questions or concerns so schools can continue to focus on opening schools safely and educating Indiana's students," Holcomb said.

The governor scoffed at the implication he'll be unable to persuade Senate Republicans to go along with his proposal, even though the only reason there's any doubt about schools receiving 100% of their tuition support is due to Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, urging school leaders to open with in-person instruction or risk receiving only 85% of their usual state funding for instructional costs.

"I'll take my track record (in the Senate) any day," Holcomb said. "Obviously, what we wanted to do, is lock-in right now and say, during this point, you do not need to be concerned about this, and how we then address virtual education, we'll have time to do that."