Governor gains significant new powers following coronavirus disaster declaration

The statewide disaster declaration signed March 6 by Gov. Eric Holcomb — after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Hoosier State — gave the Republican chief executive sweeping powers to regulate the behavior of the general public throughout Indiana.
A state law enacted in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks confers vast authority on the governor when he determines the state has been struck by one or more of 30 potential disasters, including an "epidemic" or "public health emergency."
Perhaps most attention grabbing during the coronavirus crisis has been Holcomb's directive to halt table service at Indiana restaurants, and to close bars and nightclubs, to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 — a mandate memorialized in an executive order issued Tuesday.
Indiana law explicitly authorizes the governor during a disaster to "employ any measure and give any direction" in accordance with the recommendations of the State Department of Health or local boards of health, both of which have a statutory obligation to "do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease."
The governor's latest executive order also activates the Emergency Operations Center and National Guard, recommends Hoosiers gather in groups of no more than 50 people, permits local governments to limit attendance at meetings, directs hospitals to cancel non-urgent surgeries and authorizes the state health commissioner to remove any person deemed a threat to public health.
"Limitations on large gatherings and social distancing can prevent initial exposure and secondary transmission to our most vulnerable populations and are especially important for people who are over 60 years old or have chronic health conditions," Holcomb said.
In fact, closing restaurant dining rooms is but a fraction of the governor's authority during a declared disaster.
State law also authorizes the governor to shut off water, gas, electric and other utility services; direct or prohibit the movement of pedestrians and vehicles; suspend any state rule or regulation; evacuate and relocate the civilian population; and use any state or local government facility in any way the governor believes appropriate; among other powers.
Basically, the only thing the governor can't do during an declared disaster is restrict the lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, or use of firearms or ammunition.
A 2010 law, enacted by Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels, bars the state or a local government from ever halting commerce in guns.
Hoosier lawmakers said at the time they wanted to prevent Indiana police from confiscating guns after a disaster, as New Orleans police did in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina.
The General Assembly is empowered by law to cancel a governor's disaster declaration, which otherwise must be renewed every 30 days.
However, the Legislature adjourned for the year March 11, and only can return to the Statehouse at the call of the governor.