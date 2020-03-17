Governor gains significant new powers following coronavirus disaster declaration

The statewide disaster declaration signed March 6 by Gov. Eric Holcomb — after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Hoosier State — gave the Republican chief executive sweeping powers to regulate the behavior of the general public throughout Indiana.

A state law enacted in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks confers vast authority on the governor when he determines the state has been struck by one or more of 30 potential disasters, including an "epidemic" or "public health emergency."

Perhaps most attention grabbing during the coronavirus crisis has been Holcomb's directive to halt table service at Indiana restaurants, and to close bars and nightclubs, to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 — a mandate memorialized in an executive order issued Tuesday.

Indiana law explicitly authorizes the governor during a disaster to "employ any measure and give any direction" in accordance with the recommendations of the State Department of Health or local boards of health, both of which have a statutory obligation to "do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease."