Governor implementing numerous state policy changes due to coronavirus

In addition to keeping all schools closed through at least May 1 and canceling state-mandated student testing, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday numerous other policies Indiana is implementing due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are:

Emergency: Extending the state of emergency — which gives the governor tremendous unilateral authority to limit activities and restrict movement — for another 30 days, after his current emergency order expires April 5.

Taxes: Indiana is joining the federal government in delaying the due date for paying income taxes to July 15 from April 15. The Indiana filing deadline also is moved to July 15. There will be no penalties for paying property taxes up to 60 days after the May 11 deadline.

Utilities: Providers of essential utility services, such as gas and electric, broadband, telecom, water and wastewater services are prohibited from discontinuing service to any customer during the public health emergency.

Unemployment: The state is interpreting Indiana's unemployment laws as broadly as possible to cover Hoosiers out of work due to COVID-19, including paying benefits to individuals who file their initial unemployment claims late.