Governor keeps reopening of Indiana economy paused due to growing COVID-19 case counts

Gov. Eric Holcomb is keeping the reopening of Indiana's economy on pause for at least two more weeks due to the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the Hoosier State.

The Republican chief executive said Wednesday he soon will sign an executive order keeping the state at stage 4.5 of his five-stage Back on Track reopening plan through the end of July.

"As we look out and factor in everything that's happening, it's a very volatile environment out there, not just in our state, but surrounding our state, around the country and around the world.

"So we're going to lock in at 4.5, and we'll be here for at least, at least, another two weeks."

At stage 4.5, social gatherings are limited to 250 people, retailers are allowed to open to 100% capacity and restaurant dining rooms at 75% capacity, provided that sanitizing and social distancing practices are followed.

Most other entities are permitted to operate at 50% capacity, including bars and nightclubs; cultural, entertainment and tourism sites; movie theaters and bowling alleys; amusement parks, water parks, funplexes and raceways.