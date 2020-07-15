You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Governor keeps reopening of Indiana economy paused due to growing COVID-19 case counts
breaking urgent

Governor keeps reopening of Indiana economy paused due to growing COVID-19 case counts

{{featured_button_text}}
Governor keeps reopening of Indiana economy on pause due to growing COVID-19 case counts

Gov. Eric Holcomb announces Wednesday Indiana will remain at stage 4.5 of his five-stage economic reopening plan for at least two more weeks.

 Screenshot

Gov. Eric Holcomb is keeping the reopening of Indiana's economy on pause for at least two more weeks due to the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the Hoosier State.

The Republican chief executive said Wednesday he soon will sign an executive order keeping the state at stage 4.5 of his five-stage Back on Track reopening plan through the end of July.

"As we look out and factor in everything that's happening, it's a very volatile environment out there, not just in our state, but surrounding our state, around the country and around the world.

"So we're going to lock in at 4.5, and we'll be here for at least, at least, another two weeks."

At stage 4.5, social gatherings are limited to 250 people, retailers are allowed to open to 100% capacity and restaurant dining rooms at 75% capacity, provided that sanitizing and social distancing practices are followed.

Most other entities are permitted to operate at 50% capacity, including bars and nightclubs; cultural, entertainment and tourism sites; movie theaters and bowling alleys; amusement parks, water parks, funplexes and raceways.

"COVID-19 is not going away any time soon. So it's really up to us to take responsibility for our own actions and the way that we conduct ourselves," Holcomb said.

Stage 5, originally scheduled to begin on the Fourth of July, lifts capacity requirements and allows outdoor activities such as fairs, festivals and sports events to resume.

This story will be updated. Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mrvan seeks Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts