Governor no longer needs glasses to look ahead

As Gov. Eric Holcomb nears the midpoint of his second and final term as Indiana's chief executive he's seeing everything much more clearly.

Literally.

The 54-year-old Republican recently underwent surgery to remove cataracts from both of his eyes and to improve his vision overall.

As a result, Holcomb no longer requires the eyeglasses that have been a constant part of his life since his early teen years.

"I can see without them now," Holcomb said. "I went from 20/65 vision to being able to read at 20/15."

"I asked if there was a plan where I could see into the future. They said no, but they did give me really good long-distance and up-close vision."

Holcomb said not many people have realized yet he's no longer wearing glasses and looks somewhat different since his eyes are more visible.

He laughed away the suggestion he's trying to make life difficult for the future painter of his gubernatorial portrait by entering office with glasses and a clean-shaven face and approaching the end sporting a beard and no glasses.