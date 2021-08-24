Governor optimistic about Northwest Indiana's future

MERRILLVILLE — Gov. Eric Holcomb is recommending Northwest Indiana lean in to the qualities that make it a unique place to live, work, play and stay as Region business and community leaders take steps to grow the economy and attract new residents.

"You've got so much going on here," Holcomb said. "We're humble Hoosiers but it's OK to have some swagger when it's true, and there's a lot to share about this Region."

The Republican chief executive addressed the status of Northwest Indiana during a question and answer session at Avalon Manor Tuesday with Marc Chase, editor of The Times, during the annual induction ceremony for the Business and Industry Hall of Fame, sponsored by The Times Media Co.

Holcomb said no other quadrant of the state has the same connections to the global economy thanks to Northwest Indiana's proximity to Chicago, the current and future road and rail infrastructure linking the Calumet Region to Chicago, and the myriad opportunities to bring new talent into the Hoosier State.

He said if Region leaders remain focused on continuing to grow the population in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, push for business investment that will create the jobs needed 10, 20 or 30 years down the line, and stay hungry for change, then Northwest Indiana truly can become the best version of itself.