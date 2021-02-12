Governor orders flags lowered Feb. 18 to honor Susan Bayh

Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh, the wife of former Gov. Evan Bayh, died Feb. 5, 2021 at age 61 following a battle against brain cancer.
With his wife, Susan, at his side, U.S. Senate candidate Evan Bayh greets supporters at the Ironworkers Local 395 Hall in Portage on Nov. 4, 2016.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered flags at government buildings in Indiana lowered to half-staff Feb. 18 to honor Susan Bayh, the state's former first lady.
Bayh, an attorney, died Feb. 5 at age 61 of brain cancer. She was the wife of Evan Bayh, a Democrat who served Indiana as governor from 1989 to 1997, and in the U.S. Senate from 1999 to 2011.
Holcomb's directive follows criticism by Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. that the Republican chief executive was dragging his feet on honoring Bayh following her death.
The governor's office said state flag protocol dictates flags be lowered on the honoree's day of internment, and the Bayh family has postponed Susan Bayh's memorial service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holcomb also is asking all Indiana businesses and residents to lower their flags Feb. 18 to honor Bayh.
