 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor orders flags lowered Sunday to honor slain state prison officer
urgent

Governor orders flags lowered Sunday to honor slain state prison officer

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in LaPorte County be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Indiana Department of Corrections officer Lt. Eugene Lasco.

The 57-year-old LaPorte man died Feb. 21 after being stabbed by an inmate while coming to the aid of another corrections officer at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Lasco began his career at the maximum security prison on Oct. 19, 2009, and was a locksmith and former member of the emergency squad.

He served on the Technical Response Team for Safety Hazmat and received multiple accolades for his service, according to the state corrections agency.

Holcomb said flags at all government buildings in LaPorte County should be lowered to half-staff between sunrise and sunset Sunday in memory of Lasco.

The governor also is asking LaPorte County businesses and residents to likewise fly their flags Sunday at half-staff.

WATCH NOW: Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US rejoins the Paris Agreement

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts