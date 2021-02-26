Governor orders flags lowered Sunday to honor slain state prison officer

Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in LaPorte County be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Indiana Department of Corrections officer Lt. Eugene Lasco.

The 57-year-old LaPorte man died Feb. 21 after being stabbed by an inmate while coming to the aid of another corrections officer at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Lasco began his career at the maximum security prison on Oct. 19, 2009, and was a locksmith and former member of the emergency squad.

He served on the Technical Response Team for Safety Hazmat and received multiple accolades for his service, according to the state corrections agency.

Holcomb said flags at all government buildings in LaPorte County should be lowered to half-staff between sunrise and sunset Sunday in memory of Lasco.

The governor also is asking LaPorte County businesses and residents to likewise fly their flags Sunday at half-staff.

