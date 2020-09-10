 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor orders flags lowered to half-staff Friday to commemorate 9/11
alert urgent

Governor orders flags lowered to half-staff Friday to commemorate 9/11

{{featured_button_text}}
Lowered flag

Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered flags in Indiana to fly at half staff Friday in remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

 MARK LENNIHAN

Gov. Eric Holcomb is urging Hoosier businesses and homeowners to lower their flags to half-staff Friday to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Republican chief executive said flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Patriot Day, which is the official name for the annual 9/11 day of mourning in the United States.

Holcomb said flags at state and local government buildings across Indiana, including state-funded schools, must fly at half-staff for the day.

A total of 2,977 people were killed, and more than 25,000 injured, 19 years ago when terrorists hijacked commercial airliners and flew them into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

A fourth hijacked plane crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to wrest control of the aircraft from the terrorists.

9/11 coverage on Sept. 12, 2001

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor switches parties over concern of national Democratic platform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts