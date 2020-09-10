Governor orders flags lowered to half-staff Friday to commemorate 9/11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Eric Holcomb is urging Hoosier businesses and homeowners to lower their flags to half-staff Friday to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Republican chief executive said flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Patriot Day, which is the official name for the annual 9/11 day of mourning in the United States.

Holcomb said flags at state and local government buildings across Indiana, including state-funded schools, must fly at half-staff for the day.

A total of 2,977 people were killed, and more than 25,000 injured, 19 years ago when terrorists hijacked commercial airliners and flew them into both towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

A fourth hijacked plane crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to wrest control of the aircraft from the terrorists.

