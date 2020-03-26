Governor praises Crown Point for doing right during COVID-19

"Getting out for a walk or a run will help you mentally and physically, and I strongly encourage that," Box said.

"But it can't be business as usual. It can't be a group of 20 people. We need to socially distance ourselves even as we take our walks through the woods or through the park."

Box said everyone has an opportunity to help halt the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana. But it will take everyone staying at home, except for "essential" needs, and also staying apart from others, to make it happen.

"Understand this: No matter what your age or current health, social distancing applies to you. Each and every Hoosier," Box said. "You might get COVID-19 and be just fine. But the person that you give it to may not be."

Box again noted that while Indiana had 645 confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday morning, the actual number of Hoosiers with the virus is likely much higher, and ultimately may never be known, due to limited testing availability.

"We continue a targeted approach to testing the highest risk individuals, those who are severely ill, and those at high risk of exposure because of where they work or live," Box said.