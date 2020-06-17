Governor promises no K-12 education funding cuts

Gov. Eric Holcomb is promising Indiana elementary and high schools will see no reduction in their state funding during the 2020-21 school year, even as he prepares to eviscerate spending on other state government agencies and programs.
In fact, the Republican chief executive said Wednesday he's allowing a $183 million scheduled budget increase for kindergarten through 12th grade education to still take effect when the 2021 state budget year begins July 1.
"This just illustrates, or underscores, the priority," Holcomb said. "Our K-12 schools have been spared the knife, or a cut in their budgets, even while a global pandemic has truly washed upon our shores."
The governor's decision, made in conjunction with leaders of the Republican-controlled General Assembly, to maintain the $7.51 billion in K-12 tuition support funding in next year's budget immediately was praised by Jennifer McCormick, the Republican state superintendent of public instruction.
"I am pleased our state decision makers will not cut funding from Indiana K-12 education," McCormick said. "Schools will have one less stressor as they continue to educate our students during this unprecedented time."
The Indiana School Boards Association agreed. It proclaimed the governor's education funding decision to be "nothing short of tremendous."
Holcomb also pledged to seek legislative approval to ensure schools with large numbers of students participating in virtual learning from home due to COVID-19 will receive 100% tuition support for those students, instead of the 85% typically provided to online-only programs.
"I think that's very important, as we move through the coming months, to know that there's some certainty there," Holcomb said. "We worked very hard, all of us, to get to 'yes' on both of these fronts. And we got there."
At the same time, Holcomb's decision to protect from reductions 43% of Indiana's $17.5 billion in 2021 General Fund spending means the cuts elsewhere necessarily must be sharper and deeper to adjust for the tax revenue decline associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Zac Jackson, Holcomb's budget director, Indiana tax collections are running $1.2 billion behind the revenue forecast through 11 months of the 2020 budget year, and the state is likely to miss its June revenue target by an additional $500 million to $600 million.
Jackson expects Indiana's 2021 budget year revenue will be at least $2 billion below expectations, even after accounting for the $800 million in income tax collections originally due in April whose payment was shifted to mid-July because of COVID-19.
He said a portion of that deficit will be covered by state agencies reverting, or not spending, at least 15% of their appropriations, along with freezing the hiring of new employees and reducing spending wherever possible, particularly in regard to operations, office space, travel and promotional items.
The remainder, Jackson said, likely will require spending most or all of Indiana's $2.3 billion budget reserve and making the best use of federal coronavirus relief funds, such as replacing $103 million in state support for colleges and universities with $65 million in CARES Act money.
"In order to make things work, we will need to draw down the reserves, we will need to cut spending and will need to use federal assistance as creatively as we can," Jackson said.
Nevertheless, state budget officials admitted it will not be easy to carve between $1 billion and $2 billion from the $10 billion in spending remaining in the 2021 state budget once K-12 education is excluded.
"We're just going to have to be very disciplined with what we've already imposed and make sure we achieve those targets. We'll also have to look for, probably, additional cuts or things to stop doing," said Cris Johnston, director of Holcomb's Office of Management and Budget and a Crown Point native.
"I'm not a big fan of hoping for additional federal assistance. But it's also thinking about the federal assistance that we do have and can we use that more creatively. And, finally, if it needs to be, we might have to dip into the reserves just a little bit more."
Johnston also is recommending Indiana schools begin looking at ways they can reduce spending, and he's warning them not to commit to new, long-term spending, especially ahead of the updated state revenue forecast due in September and the 2022-23 budget forecast set to be issued in December.
"Because we don't know what the economy is going to look like, and we don't know what constraints might be placed on the budget, when we put that together next spring," Johnston said.
