Governor promises no K-12 education funding cuts

The remainder, Jackson said, likely will require spending most or all of Indiana's $2.3 billion budget reserve and making the best use of federal coronavirus relief funds, such as replacing $103 million in state support for colleges and universities with $65 million in CARES Act money.

"In order to make things work, we will need to draw down the reserves, we will need to cut spending and will need to use federal assistance as creatively as we can," Jackson said.

Nevertheless, state budget officials admitted it will not be easy to carve between $1 billion and $2 billion from the $10 billion in spending remaining in the 2021 state budget once K-12 education is excluded.

"We're just going to have to be very disciplined with what we've already imposed and make sure we achieve those targets. We'll also have to look for, probably, additional cuts or things to stop doing," said Cris Johnston, director of Holcomb's Office of Management and Budget and a Crown Point native.

"I'm not a big fan of hoping for additional federal assistance. But it's also thinking about the federal assistance that we do have and can we use that more creatively. And, finally, if it needs to be, we might have to dip into the reserves just a little bit more."