Governor reinstates job search requirement to receive Indiana unemployment benefits

The Hoosier State once again will require individuals be actively searching for work as a condition of receiving unemployment benefits.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday directing the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to return to its pre-pandemic policies beginning June 1.

That includes mandating unemployment recipients be available for work and seeking a job, participating in job counseling services when directed, having good cause for any separation from employment, and filing timely claims for benefits.

In addition, Indiana employers who lay off workers after June 1 will have the job losses counted against their individual experience account, and be liable for any corresponding rate adjustments, instead of charging the pooled fund.

At the same time, Holcomb is not joining other Republican governors across the country who are cutting off their citizens from the $300 a week in expanded federal unemployment assistance available through Sept. 6 to out of work Americans searching for a job.

The governor said one reason he's standing apart from his GOP gubernatorial colleagues is because data show Hoosier workers are not sitting on the sidelines.