Governor rejects legislation limiting broadband expansion, emergency state rules

Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued his first veto of the 2022 Indiana legislative session and just the fifth veto of his six-year tenure as the state's chief executive.

The rejection did not involve either of the two most controversial measures approved this year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Both House Enrolled Act 1296, authorizing adult Hoosiers to carry a handgun in public without a license, and House Enrolled Act 1041, barring transgender girls from participating in girls sports, remain on the governor's desk awaiting action on or before Tuesday's deadline.

Instead, Holcomb vetoed House Enrolled Act 1211, a hodge podge of provisions relating to state and local government that was put together last week using the wreckage of various failed proposals mere hours before the House and Senate adjourned for the year.

The governor specifically took issue with a requirement in the measure that all broadband expansion projects supported by READI grants — the state's regional economic development program entirely funded by the federal American Rescue Plan — comply with the stringent broadband expansion rules crafted last year by state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso.

"This seemingly innocuous language unfortunately has the practical effect of slowing, if not arresting, approximately $154 million of broadband projects currently under active consideration as part of the $500 million READI grant program," Holcomb said.

"It is neither fair nor appropriate to jeopardize or delay the type of transformational and concentrated investments in broadband that would impact at least 28 counties inside seven separate READI regions in our state."

In Northwest Indiana, the legislative language could have slowed deployment of the Indiana Toll Road Quantum Computing Super Highway that aims to connect homeowners and businesses to an existing fiber-optic line running under the Indiana Toll Road and into the Digital Crossroads of America data center in Hammond, and additional data centers in Chicago.

The Region's $50 million READI program has allocated $4.25 million to fund the super-fast internet connection. Records show that investment will unlock an additional $18 million in private funding on top of the more than $75 million already spent on the Hammond data center.

The broadband component of the legislation also was opposed by AT&T Indiana, the Indiana Farm Bureau, and Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, an organization representing cities and towns across the Hoosier State.

That was not the governor's only objection, however.

Holcomb also took issue with lawmakers taking chunks of House Bill 1100, which failed to advance out of committee in the Senate, and sticking them in this measure with no opportunity for opponents "to testify and share their concerns about it, or to suggest modifications that could have improved the bill."

In particular, Holcomb said he's concerned a requirement for the attorney general to approve the content of emergency rules issued by state agencies will delay the adoption of state rules needed to respond to emergencies, such as the ongoing bird flu epidemic at several turkey farms in southern Indiana.

"While this bill provides that this new review should be completed 'within a time consistent with the emergency,' it does not provide any recourse to an agency if that review is not completed within the time period needed by the agency to properly and timely address the emergency at hand," Holcomb said.

Left unsaid by the governor was the origin of the provision to give the attorney general a veto over emergency state agency rules.

It stemmed in part from several politically connected investors in Spectacle Entertainment, the former parent company of the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, objecting to a 2021 Indiana Gaming Commission emergency rule focused on maintaining the integrity of the state's gaming industry by requiring private casino owners provide additional data about their backgrounds and financial interests.

The General Assembly will have the opportunity to consider overriding the governor's veto at its May 24 one-day meeting for making technical corrections to new laws, or any time during the 2023 session set to run from January through April.

It takes only a simple majority — the same 50% plus one required to send legislation to the governor in the first place — for the Legislature to override a gubernatorial veto and enact a measure into law notwithstanding his objections.

The proposal originally was approved 63-28 in the House and 31-19 by the Senate.

All Northwest Indiana lawmakers opposed the plan, except state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso; and state Reps. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron; Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point; Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Soliday.

