Governor says Indiana's COVID-19 emergency will continue into the new year

Gov. Eric Holcomb is confirming the coronavirus emergency that has dominated life and commerce in Indiana for nearly all of 2020 will be continuing into at least the first month of 2021.
The Republican chief executive told reporters Wednesday he soon will sign an executive order extending for a 10th time his declaration of a state emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means state restrictions on business operations, Indiana's face mask directive, and all of the governor's other COVID-19 prevention measures and guidelines will remain in effect until Jan. 24, unless extended by a subsequent executive order.
"We will get through it," Holcomb said. "But we see daily reminders to the tune of over 100 today, deaths reported."
Holcomb said there will be one change in his new executive order compared to the existing one. He is ending the two-week suspension of inpatient, non-emergency surgeries at Indiana hospitals that began Dec. 16.
While Holcomb acknowledged there's still considerable "stress and strain" at hospitals, where more than 3,000 Hoosiers are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, he said total hospitalizations have been trending downward since November and there appears to be sufficient capacity to resume "elective" surgeries.
"We've been in daily contact, more than daily contact, with our Hospital Association and with independent and individual hospitals across the state of Indiana," Holcomb said. "They have requested, and they have assured us, they can continue to manage going forward."
The governor said if that changes he won't hesitate to once again halt non-emergency surgeries and other hospital procedures to ensure COVID-19 patients can receive the care they need to fight the virus.
But Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Hoosiers also have to do their part by not letting their guards down just because COVID-19 vaccine distribution has begun in Indiana for front-line health care workers, along with residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
"The vaccine has begun arriving, and thousands of Hoosiers are receiving their first doses," Box said. "But we need to remain vigilant.
"We are far from being out of the woods. We continue to lose Hoosiers to this disease daily. Today we reported 109 deaths, and we've seen more than 350 Hoosiers lose their lives to COVID this week. That brings our total losses due to this pandemic to more than 8,100 Hoosiers.
"Please do not get numb to these numbers," Box pleaded. "These are our friends, our family members and our neighbors. We owe it to them to continue to do the work that is needed until we can vaccinate the majority of our state."
In particular, Box urged Hoosiers to forgo traditional New Year's Eve celebrations among large crowds of people in favor celebrating with only household members, counting down the end of 2020 on a phone or video call, or cheering from your front porch along with your neighbors standing on theirs.
"The safest way to mark the end of 2020 is by staying home with your own family, and if we all do that we will have a much brighter 2021," Box said.