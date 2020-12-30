Governor says Indiana's COVID-19 emergency will continue into the new year

The governor said if that changes he won't hesitate to once again halt non-emergency surgeries and other hospital procedures to ensure COVID-19 patients can receive the care they need to fight the virus.

But Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Hoosiers also have to do their part by not letting their guards down just because COVID-19 vaccine distribution has begun in Indiana for front-line health care workers, along with residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

"The vaccine has begun arriving, and thousands of Hoosiers are receiving their first doses," Box said. "But we need to remain vigilant.

"We are far from being out of the woods. We continue to lose Hoosiers to this disease daily. Today we reported 109 deaths, and we've seen more than 350 Hoosiers lose their lives to COVID this week. That brings our total losses due to this pandemic to more than 8,100 Hoosiers.

"Please do not get numb to these numbers," Box pleaded. "These are our friends, our family members and our neighbors. We owe it to them to continue to do the work that is needed until we can vaccinate the majority of our state."