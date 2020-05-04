Governor selects houses of worship as test case for relaxing Indiana coronavirus restrictions

The state also suggests people over age 65, and those with an underlying health condition, avoid in-person attendance at houses of worship, and instead continue to watch services online for the foreseeable future.

"When it came down to making the ultimate decision on places of worship, we said going forward that we would recommend allowing this now to see, as we look back 14 days or 21 days in terms of houses of worship, what effect it might have," Holcomb said.

Joe Heerens, the governor's general counsel, said unlike shopping malls and other retailers that currently only can operate at 50% capacity in most counties, there's no limit on the number of people who can attend a religious service — provided the social distancing and sanitation guidelines are followed.

But Heerens also was quick to note that receptions and other fellowship events at houses of worship still have to abide by the 25-person recommended cap on social gatherings.

"There is a difference between religious services and the public gathering aspect of it," Heerens said.

The governor acknowledged it will be difficult for the state to enforce the guidelines, even with the assistance of local law enforcement, if needed.