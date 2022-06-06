Governor selects new leader for Indiana homeland security agency

Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected State Fire Marshal Joel Thacker to become the new director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Thacker will take over the state's emergency preparedness, first responder training and building safety agency June 27 following the retirement of current IDHS Director Stephen Cox, a former South Bend fire chief.

"I am forever grateful to Director Cox’s leadership of IDHS, especially during the pandemic," Holcomb said. "His leadership was calm, thoughtful and deliberate, and the agency has distributed an unprecedented amount of protective equipment and supported emergency management services like never before while continuing important initiatives around public safety training and preparedness."

Cox's work at IDHS includes distributing more than 1 million pieces of personal protective equipment and other resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic, bolstering Indiana's cybersecurity readiness and improving emergency medical care, among other accomplishments.

"It has been an honor to serve the state of Indiana during what has been a critical time. The team at the Department of Homeland Security is committed, and under Gov. Holcomb and Director Thacker’s leadership, will continue to protect the people and property of the state, and help communities and residents stay safe," Cox said.

Holcomb said Thacker, a 30-year firefighter and former chief of the Plainfield Fire Territory, has the necessary training and experience, including management of the Indiana Fire and Public Safety Academy, to successfully oversee the 251 IDHS employees and the work they do.

"Joel Thacker brings incredible experience from local and state government service to the Department of Homeland Security," Holcomb said. "His help in leading the department in recent years will result in a smooth transition and continued service for Hoosiers."

Thacker, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in criminal justice and public safety at Indiana University, said he's humbled to be chosen to lead IDHS.

"Preparedness is crucial for the success of Hoosier families, communities and the state, and the team will continue to focus on training and supporting all partners," Thacker said.

