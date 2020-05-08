Governor sets June 4 as new deadline to renew expired state licenses, registrations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Eric Holcomb is extending the deadline to renew a Bureau of Motor Vehicles credential, vehicle registration or professional license that has expired, or is about to expire, during the coronavirus public health emergency.

Holcomb signed an executive order Friday setting June 4 as the last day to renew a recently expired driver's license, state identification card, license plate, occupational license or handgun carry permit without incurring late fees.

The previous renewal deadline was May 22.

The governor's order also directs the Indiana State Police superintendent to alert law enforcement in other states of the extension and instructs Hoosier police officers to suspend enforcement actions solely based on an expired driver's license or vehicle registration.

Beginning Monday, an additional 73 BMV license branches will reopen to the public by appointment only, bringing the total number of open BMV offices to 128 statewide.

Appointments can be scheduled online at mybmv.com or by calling 888-692-6841. All branches are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.