Governor sets June 4 as new deadline to renew expired state licenses, registrations
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Friday setting June 4 as the last day to renew a recently expired driver's license, state identification card, license plate, occupational license or handgun carry permit without incurring late fees.

The previous renewal deadline was May 22.

The governor's order also directs the Indiana State Police superintendent to alert law enforcement in other states of the extension and instructs Hoosier police officers to suspend enforcement actions solely based on an expired driver's license or vehicle registration.

Beginning Monday, an additional 73 BMV license branches will reopen to the public by appointment only, bringing the total number of open BMV offices to 128 statewide.

Appointments can be scheduled online at mybmv.com or by calling 888-692-6841. All branches are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

A separate provision of Holcomb's executive order seeks to recruit poll workers for Indiana's June 2 primary election by excluding any pay received for working the election from the income used to calculate unemployment insurance benefits.

As a result, any out-of-work Hoosier who works at a polling place during the election will receive the same unemployment compensation they otherwise would be entitled to, plus the stipend paid to poll workers.

Northwest Indiana residents can sign up to work at a polling place by contacting their county's elections office.

