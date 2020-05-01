Governor sets tentative schedule for reopening Indiana's economy

The governor said the new rules won't take effect in Lake and Marion counties until May 11, and Cass County until May 18, since they lead Indiana for COVID-19 cases, and he wants to be sure the hospital system can handle the expected increase in coronavirus cases after partially reopening the economy.

Then, beginning May 11 everywhere else, and May 18 in Lake and Marion counties, dine-in service at 50% capacity can resume at restaurants and bars that serve food; and personal services business, such as hair salons and barber shops, can reopen by appointment only, provided social distancing and other safety measures are followed, according to the governor's order

Holcomb said even as businesses reopen, individuals over age 65 and people with underlying health conditions should still stay home as much as possible, all Hoosiers should continue following social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines, and he recommends — but is not requiring — people cover their faces while out in public.

Assuming that partial reopening does not lead to a surge in coronavirus cases that strains Indiana's hospital capacity, Holcomb set the following tentative schedule for reopening other components of the state's economy in all 92 Indiana counties.