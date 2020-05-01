Governor sets tentative schedule for reopening Indiana's economy

Hoosiers this year may appreciate, more than usual, the "independence" component of Independence Day.
On Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb detailed a process for reopening Indiana's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic that potentially culminates in everything returning to "normal" by July 4.
The Republican chief executive said he feels comfortable Indiana hospitals have the critical care beds and ventilator capacity, and the state has sufficient testing and contact tracing resources, to begin relaxing the stay-at-home order that has limited Hoosiers to their homes, except for "essential" travel and employment, since March 23.
As a result, beginning Monday in all but three counties, including Lake, he's authorizing shopping malls, commercial businesses and other retailers to open at 50% capacity; manufacturers and industrial operations to open at full capacity if they follow federal health and safety guidelines; public libraries can open; half the Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices will open by appointment only; and the prohibition against all but essential travel is lifted.
In addition, office workers may return to their jobs, though continued remote operations are recommended; social gatherings can consist of up to 25 people, instead of 10; county and local government offices can reopen; and religious entities may resume regular services beginning May 8, provided social distancing and sanitation guidelines are followed.
The governor said the new rules won't take effect in Lake and Marion counties until May 11, and Cass County until May 18, since they lead Indiana for COVID-19 cases, and he wants to be sure the hospital system can handle the expected increase in coronavirus cases after partially reopening the economy.
Then, beginning May 11 everywhere else, and May 18 in Lake and Marion counties, dine-in service at 50% capacity can resume at restaurants and bars that serve food; and personal services business, such as hair salons and barber shops, can reopen by appointment only, provided social distancing and other safety measures are followed, according to the governor's order
Holcomb said even as businesses reopen, individuals over age 65 and people with underlying health conditions should still stay home as much as possible, all Hoosiers should continue following social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines, and he recommends — but is not requiring — people cover their faces while out in public.
Assuming that partial reopening does not lead to a surge in coronavirus cases that strains Indiana's hospital capacity, Holcomb set the following tentative schedule for reopening other components of the state's economy in all 92 Indiana counties.
Beginning May 24: Retailers can open to 75% capacity; gyms and fitness centers may reopen with restrictions; community playgrounds, sports fields and pools can open; campgrounds may reopen; movie theaters may reopen at 50% capacity; and social gatherings of up 100 people are allowed.
Beginning June 14: Retailers and offices can open to 100% capacity; restaurant dining rooms to 75% capacity; bars and nightclubs can reopen to 50% capacity; cultural, entertainment and tourism businesses can reopen at 50% capacity; water parks can open to 50% capacity; and social gatherings of up 250 people are allowed.
Beginning July 4: Everything can open to full capacity, including professional sports stadiums and other large public events.
Holcomb said no decision has yet been made on when the state's 13 commercial casinos, including the five gaming properties in Northwest Indiana, will reopen.
The governor’s order also allows local governments to continue to impose more stringent restrictions than the state limitations on business and public movement.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
