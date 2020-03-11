Governor signs ban on Indiana companies forcibly microchipping their employees

It's official — Indiana companies cannot require their workers to be forcibly microchipped as a condition of employment.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law House Enrolled Act 1143 Wednesday. The new statute takes effect July 1.

It prohibits employers from mandating the implantation of any identity or tracking device in a worker or job candidate, unless the person voluntarily consents to having something put into their body.

An Indiana employer who ignores the prohibition can be sued by an employee or prospective employee for actual damages, court costs and reasonable attorney fees.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There currently are no employers in the United States that force employees to have a device implanted or otherwise incorporated into their bodies as a condition of employment, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

But state Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, the sponsor, previously noted that one company in Wisconsin and several in Sweden are using rice-sized microchips in their employees' hands on a voluntary basis, and he's concerned about the trend coming to the Hoosier State.