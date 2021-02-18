Governor signs broad COVID-19 legal liability shield into law

Nursing homes also are not absolved of their duty to care for patients notwithstanding any actions taken in response to COVID-19.

"The pandemic has affected Hoosier businesses, schools and others in ways no one could have foreseen just one year ago," Holcomb said. "To aid in the state’s recovery, I made providing assurances that they will not have to live and work in fear of frivolous lawsuits a part of my Next Level Agenda."

"Most Hoosier businesses and other organizations are making good faith attempts to protect their customers and employees, because it is the right thing to do and it makes for better business in the long run. I want to thank lawmakers for rapidly passing this key piece of legislation and sending it to my desk for signature."

The law specifies the liability shield applies to any legal cause of action accruing between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2024.

