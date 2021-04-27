Governor sues General Assembly to strike down law authorizing emergency legislative sessions

"We are in consultation with the Indiana attorney general's office on what the next steps will be in this matter."

Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, said the governor (and state agencies) lack the authority to sue the General Assembly using outside counsel because state law directs the attorney general to resolve any disputes when two parts of state government disagree on a legal question.

"Allowing state agencies to resort to the judicial system for review of every statute passed would foster legislative irresponsibility and unnecessarily overburden the courts into issuing, essentially, advisory opinions," Rokita said.

The emergency session law took effect April 15 after both chambers of the Republican-controlled General Assembly voted to override the governor's April 9 veto and enact the new law notwithstanding his objections.

During legislative debate, state Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, insisted the Constitution allows the General Assembly to set the days and times it convenes, and establishing an emergency session falls within that authority — though he acknowledged the question was likely to end up in litigation.