INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb must decide whether Indiana high school students enrolled in the mandatory American government course will be required to take the U.S. citizenship exam typically administered to immigrants.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted 40-8 Monday to send Holcomb Senate Enrolled Act 132, directing that the naturalization examination provided by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services be administered as part of the American government class.
Senators supporting the measure said the test will ensure students gain badly needed civics knowledge.
Opponents criticized the addition of another mandate on Indiana schools.
The measure originally passed the Senate in January with a requirement that all high school students correctly answer 60 out of 100 questions on the citizenship test to earn a high school diploma.
The Republican-controlled House decided to drop the test as a graduation hurdle and instead ordered that it be administered as a American government course requirement.
The legislation also directs high schools to provide an "enhanced" study of the Holocaust in their U.S. history courses, though it does not define the meaning of "enhanced."