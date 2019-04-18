INDIANAPOLIS — It's now up to Gov. Eric Holcomb to decide whether Griffith will get an extra year to complete its exit from Calumet Township.
On Thursday, the Indiana House voted 91-1 to advance House Enrolled Act 1177 to the Republican chief executive. It last week passed the Senate, 45-3.
The plan gives Griffith two years, until November 2020, to transfer townships, instead of the one-year requirement in current law.
Griffith citizens last year voted to secede from Calumet Township, due in part to the township's highest-in-the-state poor relief property tax rate; the revenue from which mostly is paid by, but not spent on, Griffith residents.
However, state law requires Griffith to remain in Calumet Township if it is unsuccessful at joining a neighboring township within one year, and, so far, both North and St. John townships have shown little interest in absorbing Griffith.
The legislation also mandates that townships with budget reserves exceeding 150% of annual revenue to prepare a capital improvement plan for spending the funds.