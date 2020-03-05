Governor to decide whether Griffith will be incorporated into North Township

Niemeyer said besides the high property taxes paid to Calumet Township, Griffith residents also have been forced to support the most costly township poor relief program in the state and considerable questionable spending by Calumet Township trustees over the years.

"This isn't something that happened overnight," Niemeyer said.

Opponents of the measure pointed to the negative impact Griffith's exit from Calumet Township will have on nearby taxing units, many of which already are in financial distress, due to the interaction of assessed value loss, local tax rates and the state's property tax caps.

For example, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, Calumet Township will lose $1.24 million in annual revenue, the city of Gary $371,000, Gary Community School Corp. $173,840, Lake Ridge School Corp. $105,830, and Gary Public Library $39,290.

Revenue would increase to the town of Griffith by $276,170, Griffith Public School Corp. $229,970, North Township $78,900, Lake County $69,600, and the city of Hammond $50,410.

"This is without precedent," said state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes. "It was the wrong thing to do in the first place. It was divisive and it had a raging racial undercurrent."