Governor to detail Indiana's next steps for emerging from COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to deliver a statewide address at 4:30 p.m. Region time Tuesday to update Hoosiers on the next steps Indiana will take as it prepares to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It comes one year to the day the Republican chief executive ordered Hoosiers to stay home at all times, except for "essential" needs; an unprecedented restriction on individual liberty that Holcomb said at the time was necessary to "slow the spread" of coronavirus infections.
The governor's initial two-week stay-at-home order ultimately remained in effect until May 4 for most of Indiana, and May 11 in Lake County, and occurred in tandem with state-ordered shutdowns of Indiana schools, casinos, restaurants and bars, entertainment destinations and government offices.
It also worked, for the most part, as the first surge of positive COVID-19 test results and COVID-19 deaths peaked and then decreased during the six weeks the stay-at-home order was in effect.
Indiana COVID-19 cases and deaths remained fairly steady through the summer as Holcomb implemented his five-stage Back On Track reopening plan.
However, a second wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths — far worse than the first — struck Indiana right as Holcomb proclaimed Sept. 25 Indiana had reached stage 5, and all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted except for the face mask directive that took effect July 27 and the need to practice social distancing and other general COVID-19 prevention measures.
Holcomb described the rules as "the new normal," and insisted that requiring "a few critical and strategic measures" will "protect Hoosiers from the spread of this dangerous virus."
In fact, Holcomb soon was compelled to restore COVID-19 restrictions, this time on a county-by-county basis, and halt elective medical procedures as COVID-19 patients swamped Indiana hospitals, peaking at 3,460 COVID-19 patients on Nov. 30.
A total of 114 Hoosiers died from COVID-19 on Dec. 17 alone. Altogether, the virus has killed more than 13,000 Hoosiers in one year.
Holcomb did not provide many specific details about the issues he'll speak about in Tuesday's statewide address, which can be viewed on Indiana Public Television stations and the governor's YouTube and Facebook channels. He hinted, though, that it will be "optimistic."
It's expected Holcomb will follow the lead of other Midwestern governors and talk about his timetable for opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers age 16 and up, in accordance with Democratic President Joe Biden's goal for states to make all Americans vaccine-eligible by May 1.
"There's a direct correlation with the (vaccine) supply that we have," Holcomb said of Indiana's vaccine eligibility timetable. "We have always been cautious about overpromising. We want to be able to deliver wherever you go."
The governor also is likely to speak about how long he intends to keep Indiana's public health emergency declaration and face mask directive in effect.
"I'll articulate exactly where we're going," he said.
Holcomb's address comes as new variants of the coronavirus first identified overseas have begun showing up in Indiana and across the United States.
Preliminary studies show the variants are more contagious then the predominant strain and may pose a risk of another surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, particularly for unvaccinated individuals.
The Indiana Department of Health last week announced it is dropping the minimum vaccine eligibility age to 40 from 45 beginning Monday.
Hoosiers of any age also can receive the vaccine if they are employed in health care, public safety or education; are a nursing home resident; or are invited by the Indiana Department of Health due to a specific medical condition.
Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine must be made through the state's vaccine appointment website — ourshot.in.gov — or by calling 211.