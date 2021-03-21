Governor to detail Indiana's next steps for emerging from COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to deliver a statewide address at 4:30 p.m. Region time Tuesday to update Hoosiers on the next steps Indiana will take as it prepares to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes one year to the day the Republican chief executive ordered Hoosiers to stay home at all times, except for "essential" needs; an unprecedented restriction on individual liberty that Holcomb said at the time was necessary to "slow the spread" of coronavirus infections.

The governor's initial two-week stay-at-home order ultimately remained in effect until May 4 for most of Indiana, and May 11 in Lake County, and occurred in tandem with state-ordered shutdowns of Indiana schools, casinos, restaurants and bars, entertainment destinations and government offices.

It also worked, for the most part, as the first surge of positive COVID-19 test results and COVID-19 deaths peaked and then decreased during the six weeks the stay-at-home order was in effect.

Indiana COVID-19 cases and deaths remained fairly steady through the summer as Holcomb implemented his five-stage Back On Track reopening plan.