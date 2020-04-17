Governor to renew Indiana's stay-at-home order through May 1

"We're going to be responsible, very methodical," Holcomb said. "What we don't want to do, one of the worst things that could happen, is that we get this resurgence. So you have to prevent putting yourself in a position where there is a resurgence of COVID-19."

As an example, Holcomb said hospitals might be allowed to resume, in stages, by region, elective medical procedures, since he said the coronavirus surge appears to have plateaued in several areas of the state.

"There is a lot of work that needs to be done between now and April 22 and then May 1, and then there will be after that as well," Holcomb said. "But this is going to allow us to make sure we're all on the same page, as a state, in this together, one Indiana."

He said credit for the potential reopening goes to the 99.99% of Hoosiers who he said consistently are following his stay-at-home order, and not leaving home except to obtain "essential" supplies or work at an "essential" job.

Holcomb said Hoosiers should continue following the COVID-19 containment guidelines through May 1, and beyond, to protect not only themselves and their families, but anyone they may meet who who is not in a condition to survive the coronavirus if they catch it.