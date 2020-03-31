Governor urges all Hoosiers to follow NWI example by tipping generously

A Northwest Indiana restaurant whose customers have continued tipping their former servers generously in the two weeks since the state began requiring all meals be served only on a carry-out or drive-thru basis has caught the eye of Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Indiana's chief executive last week said the behavior of patrons at 3rd Base Bar & Grill in LaPorte, whose over-the-top tipping was reported in the March 25 edition of The Times, is an example for all Hoosiers to follow.

"If you've got it, and you can tip generously, please do," Holcomb said. "You're helping folks get through this all."

The governor specifically cited one customer at the LaPorte restaurant paying for a $40 order with a $100 bill and requesting no change back.

He also praised another 3rd Base customer who purchased a $1,000 gift card with the promise not to spend it until business returns to normal following the coronavirus pandemic.

"That's just kind of synonymous with what's happening organically just all over the state of Indiana," Holcomb said.