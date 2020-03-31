Governor urges all Hoosiers to follow NWI example by tipping generously

A Northwest Indiana restaurant whose customers have continued tipping their former servers generously in the two weeks since the state began requiring all meals be served only on a carry-out or drive-thru basis has caught the eye of Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Indiana's chief executive last week said the behavior of patrons at 3rd Base Bar & Grill in LaPorte, whose over-the-top tipping was reported in the March 25 edition of The Times, is an example for all Hoosiers to follow.
"If you've got it, and you can tip generously, please do," Holcomb said. "You're helping folks get through this all."
The governor specifically cited one customer at the LaPorte restaurant paying for a $40 order with a $100 bill and requesting no change back.
He also praised another 3rd Base customer who purchased a $1,000 gift card with the promise not to spend it until business returns to normal following the coronavirus pandemic.
"That's just kind of synonymous with what's happening organically just all over the state of Indiana," Holcomb said.
"But it's making a huge difference when you walk into a restaurant and you buy a gift card for $1000 bucks and you say, 'I'm not going to use it right now. We're going to get through this. But this cash advance to you is going to go a long way to help you make, whether it's the light bill, or rent or payroll.'"
The governor's current stay-at-home order, barring Hoosier travel except for "essential" employees or "essential" needs, such as purchasing food, runs until April 7.
Holcomb suggested Monday, however, he's likely to extend it beyond that date. President Donald Trump recommended Sunday that all Americans continue to practice social distancing until April 30.
"We absolutely factor their guidance into the decisions that we make. We're in touch with them every day, on almost an hourly basis," Holcomb said. "But our numbers will determine our executive orders here in the state of Indiana."
Through Monday, the State Department of Health reports 2,159 Hoosiers have tested positive for coronavirus, including 175 in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, and 49 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.
Holcomb said those growing totals are why it's important for Hoosiers to continue staying home, regularly cleaning frequently touched surfaces and washing their hands, along with staying at least 6 feet away from other people if they do go outside, among other precautions.
"What you are doing, the sacrifices that you are all making, just by hunkering down, is making a huge difference," Holcomb said. "It's literally, I believe, saving lives."
