Governor urges Hoosiers to embrace peace over violence in response to injustice

"For those of you who are black and are tempted to be filled with hatred and mistrust of the injustice of such an act, against all white people, I would only say that I can also feel in my own heart the same kind of feeling. I had a member of my family killed, (and) he was killed by a white man," Kennedy said, referring to his brother, President John F. Kennedy, who five years earlier also was assassinated.

"But the vast majority of white people and the vast majority of black people in this country want to live together, want to improve the quality of our life and want justice for all human beings that abide in our land."

Riots broke out that night in more than 100 cities across the United States — but not Indianapolis.

"His eloquent and iconic words not only landed, but connected with people, and really caused us to think about what would calm the waters and what would bring about peace," Holcomb said. "We must do this if we're going to honor those who we lose."

Holcomb noted the recently lost not only includes George Floyd, who died Monday in Minneapolis after a city police officer appears to have killed him by kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least seven minutes, but also the more than 2,000 Hoosiers dead of COVID-19 in the past three months.