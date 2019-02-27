INDIANAPOLIS — After controversially deleting a list of protected classes, the Indiana Senat…

INDIANAPOLIS — An exception to Indiana's "Open Door" law all but ensures that Hoosiers may n…

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier State could remain one of just five in the nation lacking a hate …

INDIANAPOLIS — The full Indiana Senate could vote as soon as Thursday on legislation explici…

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal allowing Indiana judges to enhance a prison term if the underlying…

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier lawmakers leading the charge to enact an Indiana bias crime statute, …

How to contact state lawmakers

Lawmakers can be reached at the Statehouse in several ways:

MAIL — Lawmaker's name, chamber, 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

TELEPHONE — State representatives: 800-382-9842; State senators: 800-382-9467

EMAIL — Select the lawmaker you wish to contact at iga.in.gov/legislative/2018/legislators. Click the "email" link on the lawmaker's page to send a message.

The General Assembly website, listing pending legislation and other information, is at iga.in.gov.