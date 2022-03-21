Governor vetoes plan to ban transgender girls from girls' sports

Gov. Eric Holcomb defied a majority of Statehouse Republicans by vetoing legislation Monday that would have banned all children assigned male at birth from ever participating in any elementary or high school athletics designated as a "girls" or "female" sport — no matter the child's gender identity or physical characteristics.

The Republican chief executive said in his veto message to the Legislature he does not object to the effort "to protect the integrity and fairness of women's sports in our state."

But Holcomb said he believes House Enrolled Act 1041 creates more problems than it solves for Indiana student-athletes, parents, schools, and the state as a whole.

Specifically, Holcomb said the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) already is doing "an admirable job to help maintain fairness and consistency in all sports," such that not a single "male seeking to participate on a female team" has been allowed to do so under IHSAA rules.

"The presumption of the policy laid out in House Enrolled Act 1041 is that there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention. It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met. After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal," Holcomb said.

At the same time, Holcomb observed similar statutes enacted in other states recently have been struck down in federal courts as unlawful discrimination on the basis of sex.

He said Hoosier lawmakers need to take a second look at those decisions and tailor Indiana's policy on this issue to pass legal muster, rather than simply copying legislation from other states that's all but certain to be challenged and struck down in court.

Moreover, Holcomb said the "wide-open nature" of the grievance process outlined in the legislation is likely to lead to different policies being applied at different schools, frustrating student-athletes and their parents and leading to litigation against Indiana school corporations.

"If it is the goal of House Enrolled Act 1041 to provide clarity and one consistent state policy regarding the fairness in K-12 sports in Indiana, for me this current bill falls short," Holcomb said.

"Amidst the flurry of enthusiasm to protect the integrity and fairness of women's sports in our state — a worthy cause for sure — this bill leaves too many unanswered questions."

The governor's veto was just his second of this year's legislative session and his sixth since taking office in 2017.

The measure originally was approved 66-30 in the House and 32-18 by the Senate. All Northwest Indiana Republican lawmakers supported the proposal, except state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, who joined all Region Democrats in opposing it.

It takes in Indiana only a simple majority — the same 50% plus one required to send legislation to the governor in the first place — for the General Assembly to override a gubernatorial veto and enact a measure into law notwithstanding his objections.

The Legislature potentially could vote on a veto override as soon as May 24 when lawmakers tentatively are scheduled to return to the Statehouse to make technical corrections to newly enacted laws before they take effect July 1.

Supporters of the policy, including Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native who vowed to defend it against a lawsuit promised by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, said they were unpersuaded by the governor's veto.

"We stand by the law and will vigorously defend it in court if, and hopefully when, the General Assembly overrides the veto," Rokita said.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who reportedly is considering running for governor in 2024, also urged the Legislature to promptly enact the law despite Holcomb's opposition.

"Girls' sports should be for girls, and allowing biological males to compete with them robs female athletes of a chance to compete and win," Braun said. "I'm disappointed Governor Holcomb vetoed a bill to make this law in Indiana, and I support a veto override to protect women's athletics."

Meanwhile, Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, unexpectedly praised Holcomb for telling his fellow Republicans "their culture wars have crossed the line."

"This unnecessary debate has set a tone with kids that being transgender means something is wrong with them," Schmuhl said.

"It must be said that nothing is wrong and being transgender is exactly how God created you and is exactly who you are born to be. Indiana Democrats value and will advocate for the state’s transgender community, because they have a place in our state and future just as everyone else."

