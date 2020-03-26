Governor vetoes plan to invalidate local landlord-tenant regulations

"While I understand the bill was intended to create uniformity between state and local law governing the relationship between landlords and tenants, I believe this is not the right time for such language to become law," Holcomb said.

"If enacted, it would prevent almost any type of local control over landlord-tenant relationships. It even contains a particularly broad provision preempting local governments from regulating 'any other aspect of the landlord-tenant relationship.'"

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, thanked Holcomb for refusing to uproot local protections for renters during an unprecedented public health emergency.

"It is my hope that this action will allow local leaders and the General Assembly to give this topic the attention and time that such a complex, difficult question of public policy deserves," Hogsett said.

The veto was just Holcomb's second since taking office in 2017. He previously halted a plan to charge Hoosiers a $20 per hour search fee to access public records.

The General Assembly will decide in 2021 whether to enact the law notwithstanding Holcomb's objection.