Governor vetoes plan to reduce powers of local health officers

Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed legislation that would have stripped local health officers of their independent authority to impose disease prevention measures on individuals and businesses during an emergency if the measures are more stringent than state rules.

Senate Enrolled Act 5 would have mandated the county or city council that oversees a health officer approve any health order whose provisions go beyond state requirements, such as continuing a face mask mandate or business capacity restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic now that the governor’s directives on those issues have expired.

In his veto message, the Republican chief executive said Tuesday local health officers need the ability — in any emergency — to make "urgent, complex decisions to safeguard public health where time is of the essence and expertise is critical."

Holcomb said subjecting local health officers to immediate second-guessing by a county or city council jeopardizes the ability of health officers to fashion appropriate responses to the spread of infectious disease or other health emergencies.