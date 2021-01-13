Governor's budget proposes modest education funding increase, significant debt reduction

While that's less than the 2.5% annual increases for K-12 education in the current state budget, Cris Johnston, director of Indiana's Office of Management and Budget and a Crown Point native, said Hoosier schools also are in line to receive some $800 million in coronavirus assistance from the federal government — four times the COVID-19 relief schools received last spring.

"I think the schools will have the flexibility to address the needs that they have," Johnston said.

The governor's budget does not directly allocate any money for teacher pay raises — once again leaving it up to local school district leaders to decide whether that's how they want to spend the additional per student tuition support they receive from the state.

At the same time, the budget proposes pre-paying an extra $400 million into a teacher pension account, freeing up an estimated $69 million a year in future budgets that could be used for any state purpose.

Likewise, the governor is asking state legislators to pay off early some $302 million in state debt from hospital and prison construction, Department of Natural Resources facilities, the State Fair Coliseum renovation, and Interstate 69 financing to unlock $36 million a year in future savings.