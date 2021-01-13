Governor's budget proposes modest education funding increase, significant debt reduction

The state budget proposal Gov. Eric Holcomb submitted to Hoosier lawmakers Wednesday maintains Indiana's strong financial condition, notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing a modest education spending increase and paying down state obligations.
Altogether, the Republican chief executive is recommending Indiana spend $17.5 billion during the 2022 budget year, which begins July 1, 2021, and $17.8 billion during the 2023 budget year that starts on July 1, 2022.
The state is projected to collect $35.5 billion in tax revenue during the two-year period, meaning Indiana will spend less money than it takes in as required by the 2018 balanced budget amendment to the Indiana Constitution.
As usual, funding for elementary and high school education and teacher pensions will consume 50% of General Fund expenditures, and is among the few spending categories in line for a funding bump over the next two years.
Specifically, Holcomb is proposing K-12 education spending grow in the 2022 budget year by approximately $150 million, or 2%, to $7.65 billion, and increase by an additional $75 million, or 1%, in 2023.
While that's less than the 2.5% annual increases for K-12 education in the current state budget, Cris Johnston, director of Indiana's Office of Management and Budget and a Crown Point native, said Hoosier schools also are in line to receive some $800 million in coronavirus assistance from the federal government — four times the COVID-19 relief schools received last spring.
"I think the schools will have the flexibility to address the needs that they have," Johnston said.
The governor's budget does not directly allocate any money for teacher pay raises — once again leaving it up to local school district leaders to decide whether that's how they want to spend the additional per student tuition support they receive from the state.
At the same time, the budget proposes pre-paying an extra $400 million into a teacher pension account, freeing up an estimated $69 million a year in future budgets that could be used for any state purpose.
Likewise, the governor is asking state legislators to pay off early some $302 million in state debt from hospital and prison construction, Department of Natural Resources facilities, the State Fair Coliseum renovation, and Interstate 69 financing to unlock $36 million a year in future savings.
Most other state agencies will see slight spending decreases in the next two years compared to the current budget, though in nearly all cases Holcomb is backing off the 15% cut he imposed at the start of the pandemic to ensure essential services can continue.
That reduction generally does not apply to state spending funded by dedicated revenue streams, such as road and bridge maintenance and construction.
The governor's budget also contains $12 million a year for the South Shore Line expansion projects, along with $8.5 million in 2022 to construct a new Indiana State Police post and laboratory in Lowell.
In addition, Holcomb is recommending lawmakers allocate $100 million to pay for expanded rural broadband internet access and $20 million to support improvements to local water utility systems across the state.
Even with the school funding increase and targeted investments, Holcomb estimates Indiana will maintain its current $2.2 billion budget reserve fund — equal to about 13% of annual spending — through both years of the new budget period.
The governor's submission of his budget proposal in House Bill 1001 is just the beginning of the long process of crafting the state's two-year spending plan.
The Republican-controlled House next will make any additions or subtractions it believes are needed before sending the budget legislation to the Republican-controlled Senate in early March for it to do the same.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, already said he's concerned the governor's budget does not adequately provide for teacher pay raises, law enforcement body cameras, and food banks, among other Hoosier needs amid COVID-19.
"To me, there seems to be no recognition of the people who are struggling," Melton said. "Hoosier educators were promised long overdue pay increases this budget cycle, and there was nothing in the governor’s budget that indicated his desire to follow through on his own promise."
"Simply passing the responsibility off to the Legislature is not enough, and it doesn’t make sense when the Republican supermajority has shown us that we can’t rely on them to take action on this issue. We already know, from years of pushback from Republicans on teacher pay, that this is simply not a priority for them."
Ultimately, both chambers and the governor will come together to adopt an agreed budget shortly after the mid-April revenue forecast update generates a final estimate of how much money the state will have to spend over the next two years.