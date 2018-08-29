VALPARAISO — A new GPS antenna to be put on the roof of the Porter County Administration Center will help the surveyor’s office and others, but it’s really aimed at guiding unmanned vehicles, County Surveyor Kevin Breitzke said.
“We’re moving to an era of self-guiding cars,” Breitzke said.
Global positioning satellite systems are being used by surveyors as well as drivers, Pokemon Go players and others who need help finding their way around a community and beyond.
But the GPS technology is bigger than what most people are familiar with.
It’s also used for unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), shipping, space, agriculture and even maritime applications, Breitzke said.
Swift Navigation, the company putting the antenna on the county building’s roof, is trying to build a grid 100 miles long and 100 miles wide, he said.
The company's website touts its use for autonomous vehicles.
Officials from Swift Navigation did not respond to a request for an interview.
“They’re just trying to set up things nationally, and it’s kind of exciting that we were approached,” Breitzke said. “Valparaiso is a good location, and I saw this as an opportunity to have a major savings, too.”
The company was offering little actual money to install the antenna, so Breitzke negotiated a deal to get eight licenses for the county.
Some will be used by the surveyor’s office. The highway department also finds GPS access important for tasks like accurately positioning signage, Breitzke said. The inventory of signs includes latitude and longitude coordinates for each.
The stormwater department uses GPS technology, too.
The county building has had a GPS antenna for about 15 years, Breitzke said, with three licenses for the county.
“We have been state-of-the-art for quite a while.”
Most surveyors use GPS technology now, a big improvement from when surveyors had to calibrate instruments using astronomy, finding Polaris, the north star, and working from there.
“We happen to use GPS for location section markers, monuments,” Breitzke said.
Drones were used to shoot video of the Kankakee River flooding this past spring to show how widespread it was. That’s a big improvement over shooting video from a plane, although a drone’s battery is limited to about 15 minutes, Breitzke said.
Phones’ location accuracy isn’t too bad, generally putting them within a couple of feet of where they actually are.
“That’s getting better and better as time goes on,” Breitzke said.
Improvements, though, are necessary for surveyors, who have to be consistent, accurate and precise.
“Just like anybody else, measure twice, cut once,” Breitzke said.