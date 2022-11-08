Gramarossa defeats Matias in LaPorte commissioner race

LAPORTE — The balance of power appears to have changed on the politically embattled LaPorte County Commission.

Republican Connie Gramarossa defeated incumbent Democrat Sheila Matias, who was mayor in Michigan City in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Gramarossa, 58, who currently serves on the LaPorte County Council, won the only seat on the three member governing body up for grabs this year.

Gramarossa of Michigan City lost to Matias in 2018 by close to 800 votes.

Matias, 67, led by nearly 1,000 votes after all of the early ballots cast were counted, but she trailed by about 2,400 votes once a majority of the precincts where votes were cast today were tallied.

Matias received 43% of the vote once the remaining precincts were counted.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed but the people have spoken and I respect the people of LaPorte County. They’ve made a choice. I served the best I can. I’ve given it 100% effort and I wish Connie the very, very best in her service,” Matias said.

It’s widely believed that Gramarossa once she takes her seat Jan. 1 will join Joe Haney in replacing LaPorte County Attorney Shaw Friedman, who was supported by Matias and Rich Mrozinski.

The selection of Friedman as county attorney was a major source of nearly two years of constant political clashing on the commission.

LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake, a Democrat, lost his bid for a second term to republican Sean Fagan.

Fagan won by nearly 1,000 votes.

Lake seemed to take his loss in stride, saying he ran for reelection mostly for his employees.

“It is what it is. That’s what politics is all about,” he said.

Lake said he felt the national political climate was a factor in his defeat, citing Republicans having more than 2,700 additional straight party ticket voting than Democrats.

He plans to run a private legal practice with his wife, Mary, who was a deputy prosecutor during her husband’s four year term.

“I’m happy no matter what,” he said.

Republican Justin Kiel, 26, of LaCrosse won the District 1 seat on the LaPorte County Council with 57% of the vote against democrat Mike Kellems.

Kiel has served on the LaCrosse Town Council since he was 18.

Republican Mike Rosenbaum gained a second term on the LaPorte County Council from District 4.

Rosenbaum beat Democrat Lynne Spevak, a former LaPorte County Clerk, by nearly 2,000 votes.

The only Democrats winning were Mark Yagelski, Randy Novak and Mike Schultz.

Yagelski gained a sixth term on the LaPorte County Council from District 3 by defeating Republican Deb Vance by just over 800 votes.

Novak won a third term on the LaPorte County Council from District 2 by defeating Republican Aaron Kirk by well over 900 votes.

Schultz gained a fourth term as LaPorte County Assessor.

He beat Republican John Matwyshyn by more than 1,600 votes.

Schultz said he felt his office avoiding the conflict that often dominated the local political landscape the past two years and strong job performance for his victory.

“It’s more of an administrative office. I don’t set policy and I do have a lot of republican friends and republican support that I think is helping me this evening,” he said.