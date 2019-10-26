WHITING — Downtown visitors and merchants can expect to experience temporary inconveniences but substantial improvements in the coming year.
"The city is very happy to have been the recipient of a $1 million dollar Community Crossings grant, which will be dedicated to our 119th Street reconstruction project," Mayor Joe Stahura said.
He said the city plans to add about another $800,000 to $1 million of its own to the grant coming from the Indiana Department of Transportation to allow for the roadway to be redone and for new curbs and sidewalks stretching from Schrage Avenue to Atchison Avenue.
Amenities along the street such as bike racks, park benches, trash cans and light poles are also expected to be replaced.
Stahura said brick crosswalks that have started to sink and fail will be removed.
He called it perhaps the most complicated project the city has taken on since he took office in 2004.
"It's going to be very extensive as far as maintaining access to each individual business when you rip out sidewalks, plus trying to keep the flow of traffic down the business district all the time so you don't impact the businesses," Stahura said.
He said downtown merchants will be brought together to brainstorm for ideas regarding how to let customers know they are still open for business during the project.
"We're even talking about possibly helping merchants deliver," Stahura said.
He said sidewalks in the project area have not been redone since 1993.
"After almost 30 years, the sidewalks tend to start lifting because of trees and some are settling," Stahura said. "Some are cracked because of equipment."
He said there are also some areas the city wants to make more handicap accessible.
"The height of the sidewalks and the elevation are too high to actually do crosswalks, so we hope to correct that," Stahura said.
The project will likely begin in March.
In other city news:
• The council has given unanimous approval to an ordinance that will allow the New Life Christian Church to rebuild at 1825-1831 Central Ave. The church's old structure had taken up two lots at the site for over 100 years before being demolished.The church bought and demolished a house that stood on a third lot.
• The council earlier this month approved civil city and sanitary budgets for 2020.
The civil city budget was approved in the amount of $8.89 million and the sanitary budget is $2.27 million.
"The civil city budget is about $600,000 less than this year's budget," Clerk-Treasurer John Haynes said.
Haynes said last year it was estimated how much money would be needed for the Mascot Hall of Fame and the budget for the hall was cut by about $600,000 for 2020.
He said the sanitary district budget increased by about $175,000.