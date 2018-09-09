MICHIGAN CITY — Weekend events during the Great Lakes Grand Prix last month set records for attendance and economic impact, according to Visit Michigan City LaPorte.
The LaPorte County tourism agency said more than 190,000 people attended the event, held Aug. 2-5.
“Some $12.4 million came into our community” from events that weekend, including the powerboat race and the Taste of Michigan City, agency Executive Director Jack Arnett said.
Local residents spent an additional $476,700, the report said.
The race alone drew 80,000 visitors, Arnett said.
The Taste of Michigan City, sponsored by the Michigan City Mainstreet Association, drew 15,000 people on Aug. 3 and 45,000 on Aug. 4, he said. Other popular events that weekend, drew 5,000 to 45,000, including vendors and musical performances in Washington Park, a boat parade and a block party.
Arnett called the Great Lakes Grand Prix the county’s signature event.
This was the race’s 10th year. It showcases other visitor attractions in Michigan City and the Region, he said.
WHM Motorsports driver Billy Mauff, who won the race a second straight year, visited the Washington Park Zoo and pledged $10,000 toward a new lion and tiger exhibit.
The economic impact study, done by Certec Inc., of Versailles, Kentucky, showed the weekend drew $2 million more than in 2017.
Direct spending by travelers accounted for $8.3 million of the $12.4 million total spending by visitors that weekend, the study said.
Jobs directly related to the Grand Prix provided nearly $2.8 million in wages to LaPorte County workers, the study said.
The visitors generated over $3.2 million in tax revenues to local government — $1,192,500 to the state government, $642,600 to local government and $1.4 million to the federal government, according to the study.
The typical visitor (72.7 percent) is a college graduate. Another one in six attended college but didn’t graduate. Over half are professionals, and 9.3 percent are in management or sales.