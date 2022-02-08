Griffin sworn in as newest state senator for Northwest Indiana

Northwest Indiana's newest state senator is on the job.

State Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, showed no hesitation Monday as he walked to the rostrum in the marble-walled Indiana Senate chamber and swore his oath of office in front of Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

His new colleagues, on both sides of aisle, heartily applauded Griffin after he officially became part of the 50-member legislative body.

"Today, I felt so privileged to be sworn into the state Senate to serve the people of District 1," Griffin said.

Griffin was selected Saturday by Democratic leaders in the district — which currently includes Hammond's south side, Munster, Highland, Griffith, Dyer and Schererville — to succeed former state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, who retired Jan. 11 after nearly 40 years in the Senate.

The longtime Highland clerk-treasurer topped Highland veterans advocate Martin Del Rio, 48-31, at the Democratic precinct caucus, due in part to Griffin's years of experience in local government.

Griffin said he hopes to use that experience at the Statehouse to help shape House-approved legislation now being considered by the Senate, as well as in the final weeks of the annual session when last-minute ideas are quickly inserted and removed from pending measures.

"This is an incredible opportunity to do good for my community and for every Hoosier, and I couldn't be more excited and ready to get to work on behalf of our community," Griffin said.

Griffin already has been assigned to serve on the Committee on Insurance and Financial Institutions and the Local Government Committee to help evaluate and revise suggested new laws on behalf of the entire Senate.

He'll also have the opportunity to propose amendments to advancing legislation on the Senate floor. Though as one of just 11 Democrats in the chamber, it's unlikely his proposals will be adopted unless they also appeal to the supermajority of Senate Republicans.

Griffin's first vote to send a measure to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed could come as soon as Thursday when House Bill 1013, establishing the mastodon as the official state fossil, will be poised for final Senate approval.

Such things weren't yet on his mind as Griffin gratefully reflected on his first day as a member of the General Assembly, watching the action from a seat on the Senate floor instead of in the public gallery one floor above.

"Thank you to my family, friends and community for your support — I'm humbled by your trust and will strive to honor it by serving every citizen of Indiana and District 1 faithfully and compassionately," he said.

Griffin is due to defend his Senate seat against Del Rio in the May 3 Democratic primary election for the new 1st Senate District.

The district's boundaries were shifted a bit south last year by the General Assembly as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process to account for population shifts following the U.S. Census.

Starting in November, it will encompass Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John and southwestern Merrillville.

The Democratic primary winner will face Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, at the Nov. 8 general election for a four-year Senate term. Dernulc is running unopposed for the GOP nomination.

